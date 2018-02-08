Davi Millsaps announced his retirement today through his social media.

In a previous interview Supercross Rider Davi Millsaps mentioned his brain health, and the need to be at a certain status before he continued racing. He also mentions that 2018 would be his retirement year.

At that time he stated that his plan was to get a release from his doctor to come back and race. The retirement announcement shouldn’t come as a big surprise but we hope he continues to stay around the sport.

Millsaps is good people. We’ve enjoyed his talks and what he’s brought to the sport. He’s a family and we are sure he will continue to enjoy his time with them.

As the season goes on we will continue to update you on Millsaps and his continued contributions to the Supercross sport.