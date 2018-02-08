Supercross Rider Davi Millsaps announces retirement today.

Supercross Rider Davi Millsaps

Davi Millsaps announced his retirement today through his social media.

In a previous interview Supercross Rider Davi Millsaps mentioned his brain health, and the need to be at a certain status before he continued racing. He also mentions that 2018 would be his retirement year.

At that time he stated that his plan was to get a release from his doctor to come back and race. The retirement announcement shouldn’t come as a big surprise but we hope he continues to stay around the sport.

Millsaps is good people. We’ve enjoyed his talks and what he’s brought to the sport. He’s a family and we are sure he will continue to enjoy his time with them.

As the season goes on we will continue to update you on Millsaps and his continued contributions to the Supercross sport.

Part 1 After 14 years as a professional Supercross and Motocross racer, today, I announce my retirement from racing. Obviously, this was not an easy decision for me to make. Before the crash that I sustained back in October, I felt great while on the bike, and I was looking forward to an awesome 2018 season with my team, Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing. Everything was falling perfectly into place: my training, my fitness, and the bike. I had high expectations for the 2018 Supercross season. Then, the unexpected happened and life changed so fast. I was sent to the ICU with a major concussion, bleeding in and around my brain, and a shattered elbow, along with being bruised and banged up pretty much all over. After months of recovery and consulting with my neurologist and family, we came to the difficult decision that it was time for me to retire from racing. I say this with great sadness, and this is definitely not how I wanted to end my career. But health is a priority. When the doctor told me that he couldn't release me due to the risk that another impact on my head could be life-altering, not to mention life-threatening, it was pretty tough news for me to swallow. The reality of retirement was very hard to face. It brings out a bag of so many mixed emotions. It saddens me greatly to have to go out like this. I have given so much of my life to this sport. I basically grew up on a track chasing my dream.

