Mitchell Oldenburg injury announcement

Mitchell Oldenburg announced a practice crash on his social media. The crash resulted in a torn ACL and MCL. With the Supercross indoor season coming to a close its tough to hear.

Mitchell has a had a number of mid group finishes and as he stated “its been a rough couple of years”. We hope he has a speedy recovery and will look for updates as he tries to get ready for the out door season that starts in about a month.

Check back! We’ll continue to bring you more updates on Mitchell and other Supercross Riders.