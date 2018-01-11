Malcom Stewart gets a chance to ride on an awesome team while the injured Justin Bogle is on the mend.

Malcolm will be filling in for the injured Justin Bogle on a race-by-race basis starting this weekend in Houston.

Malcom shared “Couldn’t be happier to be back racing again! I know it’s only for a couple weeks but i want to thank @jgrmx for giving me this opportunity to be out there. I also want to thank all my sponsors who helped me get to this point and have had my back since day one.”

Malcom’s fans couldn’t be more excited. Last year he had some ups and downs but over the summer he was on his grind and this season should treat him better. It’s cool to see him get the chance to prove himself. the JGRmx team has been building some serious momentum since the changes last season. Congrats to them and Malcom on coming to an agreement to make everyone happy!