Christian Craig Injury Update – Supercross Houston Round

After Supercross rider Christian Craig posted on his social media, a picture of his ankle, it looked like he might not race in the Houston round. It was looking pretty swollen.

He tweeted to his fans today (January 13, 2018) that he would be racing today! Thats good news! The Geico Honda rider is currently in 5th place after the 1st round but that can change today with some good rides! Shane Mcelrath, Aaron Plessinger, Adam Cianciarulo, and Joey Savatgy currently round out the top 5 riders in the Supercross points so far. Today in Houston we should see some serious competition.

Stay tuned to Supecross.com for more information as it becomes available.