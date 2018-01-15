Alex Martin injury update Supercross Houston

Alex Martin sustains fracture after accident at A1

Troy Lee Designs/ KTM rider Alex Martin was injured in Anaheim 1. He sustained a fracture to his right clavicle. The thought was to rest the second round at Houston. This would give him time to rest and return to action in A2. He gave an update on his social media to his fans.

In the last 5 SX season Alex has had four top 10 overall point finishes. In 2016 he was number 2 overall in his outdoor season. He has all the tools to make a good season if he can continue to stay healthy. We are wishing him a speedy return. Hopefully it will be in Anaheim 2.

For more updates stay tuned to Supercross.com