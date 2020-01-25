Heading into Supercross Glendale there’s a few “Focus Points” that you want to keep in mind.

Dylan Ferrandis and Christian Craig

The social media platforms have been buzzing with feedback and opinions on last week’s race in Anaheim. The battle between Dylan Ferrands and Christian Craig could be a sore point that continues for the next few rounds. It wouldn’t be the first time a little retaliation gets handed out in the following rounds.

Fans and Riders have been very vocal about the incident in Anaheim. It’s definetly something we’ll be looking out for in tomorrow’s race. In either case it definitely adds to the flavor of this 2020 Supercross gumbo!!

Austin Fokner

Next, we need to take a moment and look at Austin Forkner’s current situation. Austin is quite possibly the most talented Rider in the 250 class however, he is behind in points and needs a little luck tomorrow. We all know the Supercross season is a points race and we’re already at the first Triple Crown of the season headed into the Supercross Glendale event.

Austin needs to make a statement tomorrow. A convincing win builds momentum but he also needs Justin Cooper & Dylan Ferrandis to have a subpar night. The East/West showdown can get crazy. He definetly needs to keep his composure.

Eli Tomac

Eli was great in Anaheim last weekend for Round3. Anyone who follows the sport knows Eli Tomac can get some momentum behind him and run away with the next few Supercross Rounds. Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb and the rest of the field could have thier hands full if Eli finds himself on the top spot again tomorrow.

We never quite know which Eli Tomac is going to show up, but this is a Triple Crown event and Eli is always up for the Big Show.

Riders In The Pack

There are a number of riders that we’re hoping to hear from over this weekend

Aaron Plessinger

Malcolm Stewart

Justin Hill

Zach Osborne

Justin Bogle

Just to name a few. The 450 class is really stacked this year. Usually there are some major injuries by the first Triple Crown. So the pack is full of talent right now. Supercross Glendale could prove to be a great platform for some new names to pop up with some exciting rides.