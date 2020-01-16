2020 Supercross Anaheim 1 Race Recap

2020 A1 Angels Stadium

The season started off absolutely Electric!! It’s hard to beat a good A1, the crowd is large and the fans are really really thirsty for some good competition from their favorite Supercross riders.

By the time A1 comes around, the outdoor season has been over just long enough for Riders to get into Supercross shape and begin testing new products on bikes. Teams have made personnel changes and new contracts have been signed.

So let’s start out by looking at the Podium results.

First, we have the 250 class

1st Place Justin Cooper

A young Rider who seems to fly under the radar, and that’s kind of odd for how good he actually is. He doesn’t keep a ton of hype around him.

However, he is someone that produces round after round and always seems to be consistent. It’s easy for fans to lose him in the course of a season because he doesn’t have that coveted hype. It feels like 2020 should be different as long as he stays healthy because he doesn’t back down from the competition.

2nd place Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan has been a good rider in the 250 class for a number of years now and his only Achilles heel seems to be his starts. Year after year it looks like he’s always fighting from within the pack.

If he can get good starts consistently then he usually stays out front and is super difficult to beat. “Starts”………. If Dylan could somehow figure out his starts, he honestly could run away with the entire season. He is that good!

3rd Christian Craig

Christian is probably one of the strongest riders in the field and he’s fast, he’s actually very fast and if he can stay injury-free, he will be a Podium contender every single round. He’s had some injuries and some bad luck. That’s a bad combo for any rider.

For Anaheim 1 Craig made the podium because of a mistake from Austin Fortner. Austin was penalized for re-entering the track incorrectly and lost two places. That bumped Christian Craig up to 3rd. Maybe that mans luck is changing!

Next, we have the 450 class

This year the ranks seem to be better than ever, every rider seems to be really happy with the adjustments, the engines, and the overall performance.

1st place Justin Barcia

For the second year in a row is Justin Barcia. Justin (Bam Bam) takes the top spot on the podium and he earned it. That was some dam good riding. Justin is also known as “Bam Bam” is one of the premier athletes in the sport. He could take the red plate and keep it. That actually would be a big surprise.

He really needs no introduction because over the years he’s really created a reputation and overall presence. The track at A1 seems to be his territory after back to back wins. His aggressive style of riding has built his reputation and definitely paid off in round 1.

2nd Place Adamson Cianciarulo

Adam is kind of a sport phenom. He’s been exceptional well before his rookie season in the 450 class. Cianciarulo is mature, he’s well-spoken, he handles his failures incredibly well on camera and appears to be really good with people. Adam’s performance in October during the Monster Cup weekend got everyone’s attention.

Adam Cianciarulo in the second-place spot on the podium field surprising but it’s only because it’s his rookie season and its A1. It really shows the rest of the field he’s here to compete this year. He has all the tools and experience to earn that spot.

3rd Place Cooper Webb

To some, the third-place finish could look like a disappointment. It honestly could be the most impressive ride of the weekend. Cooper Webb was under weather and still podiumed. That also sends a statement.

It lets everyone know the Cooper Webb wagon is alive and kicking. After his interview on the pulp MX show, I wondered if he was going to finish in the top five, just because he sounded so poor in health.

Final Thoughts

So as we head into the Round 2 in St Louis there are a number of smaller stories to think about