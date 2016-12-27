Supercross Rider Will Hahn is an extremely talented motorcycle rider who has decided to retire at the young age of 26.

The Kansas native and his older brother were prodigies on the Amateur circuit and if it weren’t for way too many spills, Wil would most likely be at the top of the list in the pro ranks. Unfortunately, Supercross is a tough sport and the body can only take so many beatings. Wil was smart enough to realize when enough was enough. We were able to catch up with Wil this who has a new job and is still going to be busy at the races. Read what he had to say about his new job, injury, and the future.

Thank you Wil for lending us your time, lets start with a little background. Where does a rider like you come from and when did dirtbikes start to play a role in your life?

For me, riding dirtbikes started in a small town in Kansas. My Father rode but never really raced and he had a friend named Ken Voss that rode locally and suggested we tried it out. Well obviously my Older Brother Tommy started before me so whatever the big brother was doing, I wanted to join in and do it with him!

When did you start to realize that you could make a living riding a motorcycle?

I actually Quit at one time and came to California and stayed with my brother while he was starting to prep for his rookie year in Supercross and he kind of talked me back into it. He suggested that I gave it my all and started training correctly and helped me surround myself with good people and that’s what I did and never looked back.

Wow, explain the relationship you have with your brother, and surely it has helped you as you made your way to the pro ranks.

Tommy and I’s relationship has always been good, he has always treated me good and took me riding and to get-togethers when we were young, even when he didn’t want to. As far as the riding for me it was the golden ticket. I was always chasing Tom and trying to be on his level. He showed me the way and as he made mistakes, he made sure I didn’t do the same. I loved it and am truly thankful for it cause without him I never would have progressed the way I did.

Take us through the last few years of your career. Sum up some of the emotions as it was obviously quite a bit of a roller coaster.

Obviously I’ve been through injuries my entire career, the only year I made it through injury free was my rookie year in 2008, so coming off my title in 2013, I moved up to the 450 and was starting to really come alive and get great results. I ended up having a really bad crash in St. Louis and it ended my year. The following year, I was lucky enough to sign with Kawasaki Factory Team. I had a blast and the guys there treated me great. I had a blast and the problem was, I wish I could have gotten them some better results in return for all their hard work, but I wasn’t able to do that so that’s life. It wasn’t lack of effort on either of our parts. I just want to thank them for the awesome support through injuries and tough times. I’ll be forever thankful for the opportunity.