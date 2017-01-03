Supercross Rider Matt Bisceglia Interview

Young Supercross Rider Matt Bisceglia shined brightly as an amateur;

so brightly in fact that he was picked up by Geico Honda’s program to finish out his amateur career and transfer right over to compete on top-notch equipment in the big leagues.

Just one year ago, Matt Bisceglia found himself injured and unsure of a ride, but was able to bring it together to do well in Supercross. His efforts were rewarded, as he was able to land a fantastic fill in ride for the 2016 outdoor season. Now, Matt is gearing up for the 2017 season aboard an all-new bike. We caught up with him earlier this week to find out what he’s all about.

Hey Matt, thanks for taking time out of your schedule for this. So first of all how are you doing today?

Anytime! I’m doing well today. I just had a long day of riding and then hit the gym. Making progress for Anaheim.

Okay for some of us who don’t know, where does a rider like you come from and how old were you when you started riding?

I was born in Portland, Oregon. I lived there till I was 10 years old, then moved to Texas where my home base has been ever since. I have been riding 18 years now. Pretty crazy to think I have been riding for that long when you think about it!! I got my first bike on my 3rd birthday and I am now 21.

When was the first time you thought that riding a motorcycle would be your career?

MB: I had always dreamed of making it to the level I am at now, but I never thought it could be a reality until I won’t my first few amateur titles and got the support that led me to where I am now.

Did everything go as expected when you hit the pro ranks?

MB: I wouldn’t say it went really as expected. There were a lot more speed bumps than I would have liked. I didn’t really know how gnarly the pro ranks were going to be until I did my first few races.

Obviously you had a bit of a roller coaster last season with injury and team changes. Sum up some of the emotions that you had to deal with as you found yourself on a 450 by summer time.

MB: Last year (2016) was definitely crazy to say the least. I had a couple of injuries that weren’t my fault, and then went into Supercross really unprepared. I still ended up on the podium in one round, but didn’t have a whole season like I would have liked to. Finding myself riding for Yoshimura Suzuki over the summer was so insane. It was such an awesome group of people to work with and be around. I used the opportunity as well as I could, and I ended up doing good enough to land myself a great spot for this year. I couldn’t be happier with the summer I had!

You’ve landed a spot on JGR Suzuki, which will be your third Suzuki team in a year. How did this come about and do you feel a little bit more secure this time around?

A: Yes I definitely landed an amazing ride this year. I have always tried to be an easy rider to work with, so especially over the summer the Yoshimura Suzuki guys were all really happy with what I was able to do, and how I was to work with. When this deal came up with JGR, it helped me a lot with them not only switching to Suzuki but also Yoshimura. It all came together smoothly and everyone was stoked to have me on board!

Sounds like everything is finally falling in place for you. How is the team chemistry going? Have you gotten any advice from Coach Gibbs?

A: The team chemistry has been awesome! I really enjoy the people I am working with. I work closely with Yoshimura and JGR, so it’s so rad for my situation! I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting coach yet. I have met Coy, and I can’t wait for the opportunity to meet Joe!

Okay well other than team changes, how is your off-season going, are you excited to be back on the 250?

A: My off-season was long. My deal came together a bit late. I have been riding Supercross for barely the last month. I am enjoying being on a 250 again!

What’s your week-to-week schedule like right now as we near crunch time going into Anaheim?

A: As of now, I am just riding as much as I can! I have recently started working with Buddy Antunez. We have been working together well! I have also been putting in work off the track with my trainer Johnny, so I have been busy just getting ready in the short time I have!

What are your goals coming into the season now that you have a steady program?

My goals are to be consistent all year. I really am working hard to get my first win. My main goal is to be in the hunt for a championship at the end of the year!

Last one, clear up the pronunciation of your last name for everybody. Matt Bisceglia

Buh-shell-yuh haha!!

Okay well good luck to you this season. Anybody you would you like to thank?

I want to thank my whole JGR Suzuki team! Yoshimura, Vexea, Suomy, Sidi, Scott, Tagger designs, and all of the team sponsors that support the whole team and myself!!

interview – Bubb Lannan