RED BULL/KTM HEADS TO DETROIT LOOKING TO CLAIM FOUR IN A ROW

This weekend the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will head to Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, MI for Round Twelve of the series. Both Red Bull/KTM riders head into the night with substantial point leads in the championship chase. 250SX rider, Marvin Musquin heads in with a sixteen point lead with only three more East rounds remaining. While 450SX teammate, Ryan Dungey will arrive at Detroit with a forty-four point lead over Honda rider, Trey Canard.

The Red Bull KTM team looks to be unbeatable, claiming both 250SX and 450SX wins in four out five events in the East coast. The number five of Ryan Dungey has proved that consistency and his race by race mentality are key to winning championships. Dungey will be on the hunt for another win this weekend in Detroit, on route to his second Supercross Championship.

The number forty-one of Trey Canard was on fire this past weekend in Indianapolis with the best lap times on the track. However, without the start Canard won’t be able to top the consistency and speed of Dungey. If Trey can figure out the start this weekend in Detroit, it will be his opportunity to walk away with a win and show us how fast he truly is.

Canard’s teammate, Cole Seely was also able to put in some fast laps in Indianapolis, but, was also unable to show Dungey a wheel. With a second place finish and a good clean moto he has the confidence to run up front, but will have to find something extra if he wants to top the dominate Ryan Dungey.

JGR/Yamaha rider, Weston Peick has been battling with the front runners and has even led a few laps in past weeks, however, he is still yet to claim anything better than a fourth place finish. Peick looks to be fitter and stronger every week and with his starts dialed, he will be fighting for a podium spot this week in Detroit.

GEICO Honda rider Eli Tomac had some tough luck in Indianapolis and previous weeks, but, was astonishingly able to unlap himself this past weekend. In order to gain a lap back you must be able to pass the leading competitor. In this case Tomac had a get off and was able to track down Dungey and pass him back to finish eleventh, just behind Jake Weimer. Tomac made it quite obvious that he has the speed to win, he will just need to piece together the rest of the picture to show us he’s got anything for Dungey.

In the 250SX class Musquin looks to be walking away with the title, claiming four out of five wins, so far.

Jeremy Martin has been the only rider to appear to have anything for Musquin, but, was unable to qualify for the main event this past weekend. Missing the main in Indianapolis has put Martin back thirty-seven points on Musquin and in a tough spot to be able to claim a championship, with only three rounds remaining.

Justin Bogle has been able to get out in the front of the pack every weekend, but, hasn’t really had the pace to run with Musquin. If Bogle can find a way to match Musquin’s pace he may be able to challenge for some wins in the remaining rounds.

When the gate drops in Detroit, the Red Bull/KTM boys will surely be the centre of attention, but, the other contenders will surely be hungry to stop the streak. Who will it be to stop the dominate Red Bull/KTM team?