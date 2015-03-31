ONLY FOUR ROUNDS REMAIN, AS MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS PREPARES TO HEAD TO HOUSTON

After thirteen weeks in a row of Monster Energy Supercross bar-to-bar action, the racers will take this weekend off to spend Easter with their families. On April 11th the boys will return to business, as usual, as the Monster Energy Supercross series takes over Houston, Texas for Round Fourteen of the FIM World Championship series.

Red Bull/KTM’s, Ryan Dungey will head to Houston with an eighty point lead over GEICO/Honda’s, Eli Tomac. After coming off another win this past weekend in St. Louis, the series point’s leader will definitely take the week off to train. Maybe Dungey will take some time to master Shorty’s signature third gear start to give himself that extra edge in Houston next weekend. Whether or not Dungey manages to master it or not, the boys will still need to find something extra to compete with “Mr. Consistent”.

GEICO/Honda’s, Eli Tomac appears to be one of the only guys on the track who can match the speed of Dungey. He will just need to figure out his starts, in order to hang with the former champ, next weekend in Houston. With the series in the closing rounds of the championship chase, it is unlikely that Tomac will catch Dungey in the points chase, but he could surely take a few more wins before the season is through.

Last weekend all the talk seemed to return to the likes of Rockstar Racing/Husqvarna rider, Jason Anderson. The rookie managed to keep the lightning fast speed of Eli Tomac in check for the majority of the moto, last weekend in St. Louis. After a second place finish in his 450 class debut, Anderson had yet to claim a podium position again, until this past weekend in St. Louis. Coming off a gnarly crash the week prior, in Detroit, many were doubtful if Anderson would even race in St. Louis. With a week off, the rookie will head to Houston with a point to prove and maybe a 450SX class race win to claim.

Other 450SX class rookies, Cole Seely and Blake Baggett have had great 450 debut season’s, with both riders running in the top ten. Cole Seely sits in fourth position in the championship series, with three podium finishes this year. While Blake Baggett and Jason Anderson are tied for sixth position in the series. Seely will surely be looking for that first win, while Baggett looks to top his season best third place finish in Daytona. Needless to say the 2015 450SX class was handed a fiery group of rookies that are far from done.

450SX class veteran, Andrew Short will thankfully have some time to heal up after a nasty crash in St. Louis, this past weekend. The vet has mastered the third gear start on his BTO Sports backed KTM and has managed to claim four times as many holeshots as any one rider in the 2015 series. Shorty was thankfully uninjured after the early moto crash in St. Louis and will join the boys at the start gate next weekend in Houston, Texas.

In the 250SX class, series point’s leader, Marvin Musquin claimed another win this past weekend in St. Louis and now leads Justin Bogle by twenty points. Star Racing/Yamalube/Yamaha rider, Jeremy Martin looked to have the speed to match Musquin, but will need to take some time to master the start to have anything for him when the East series returns in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 25th, 2015.

At NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, we will see the return of the West 250SX class, with Star Racing/Yamalube/Yamaha rider, Cooper Webb, carrying the red plate. Claiming four out six wins in the West series, Webb leads Jessy Nelson by thirty points. With only three rounds remaining, the boys from the West will need to find something extra to chase down Webb.

Jessy Nelson claimed the first win of the year in Anaheim and will surely be looking for another one next weekend in Houston. With Tyler Bowers only two points back on Nelson it will be a fight to claim that second place position in the series. Tyler Bowers heads to Houston carrying two third place finishes and one second, but, has yet to reach the top step of the podium. Fierce and fiery as Bowers is, the former arenacross champion will be looking for that first win of the year in Houston.

As the racers take the weekend off to spend Easter with their families, race fans will have to wait until April 11th for the return of supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. With some time to relax, regroup and train, race fans will be in for some serious bar-to-bar racing come round fourteen on April 11th.