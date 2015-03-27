DETROIT SURVIVORS PREPARE TO HEAD TO ST. LOUIS FOR ROUND 13

This weekend the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will head to the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri for Round thirteen of the FIM World Championship series. After a wild night filled with gnarly crashes and incredible racing in Detroit, St. Louis promises to be equally as exciting as the last.

The track design in St. Louis looks to be nearly as challenging as the Detroit track, last weekend and will surely test the skill and determination of the riders who survived Round twelve.

This past weekend both Red Bull/KTM riders were dethroned from their winning streaks by GEICO/Honda teammates, Eli Tomac and Justin Bogle. Both riders got out front early and dominated their respective races.

Although Dungey did not take the win this past weekend, he will still head to St. Louis with a hefty points lead over Muscle Milk/Honda rider, Trey Canard. With Dungey heading into the final rounds of the series with such a large points lead it is unlikely that we will see “Mr. Consistent” ride too far on the edge. It is likely that last week’s dominating win for GEICO/Honda’s Eli Tomac won’t be the last win for the young rider, this year.

Muscle Milk/Honda rider and championship contender, Trey Canard will not line up at St. Louis this weekend. The rider’s best season yet was cut short, last weekend after landing on Tedder/Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jake Weimer. Canard fractured his arm in the crash and will be unable to compete in the final rounds of the series, leaving Dungey an even larger points lead.

Tedder/Monster Energy/Kawasaki rider Jake Weimer will also join the long list of injured riders, unable to race. After being landed on last week Weimer has sustained a broken arm, concussion and punctured lung.

Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna rider, Jason Anderson and AutoTrader.com/Toyota/JGR/Yamaha rider, Weston Peick each experienced violent crashes, but, look to compete at St. Louis. Both having fairly successful seasons, so far, will look to redeem themselves and some points in St. Louis.

In the 250SX class, Justin Bogle will head to St. Louis trailing serious points leader, Marvin Musquin by only thirteen points. With a track design much similar to last week, odds look to be in Bogle’s favor, but, Musquin also excels in technical conditions. And Staring/Yamalube/Yamaha rider, Jeremy Martin is far from done showing us he has what it takes to win a supercross title, as well.

With a plenty of the top riders out and injured, it will be exciting to see who steps up to the plate for Round thirteen. Will Davi Milsaps finally show fans what he’s got in the tank or will Reed dig deep to find what he needs to run up front again? Or will one of the rookies, like Blake Baggett or Cole Seely claim their first win on their premiere class careers?

Be sure to tune in to FOX Sports 1 for live coverage at 8:00 pm ET Saturday night or check it out live at the Edward Jones Dome in St Louis, Missouri.