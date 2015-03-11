CAN DUNGEY COMPLETE THE THREE-PEAT IN INDIANAPOLIS?

Get tickets here. This weekend the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will head to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana for Round eleven of the series.

The number five rider of Ryan Dungey looks to be the man to beat, coming off back-to-back dominating wins, with another win in Daytona last weekend. Dungey is typically always pinned as the consistent rider, not always the fastest, not always the best, but now, Dungey is consistently winning and that is a challenging combination to top for any rider. Once again the boys will be looking for something special to beat Dungey, as he looks to make the three-peat in Indianapolis.

With a first corner crash last week for Honda rider, Trey Canard, Dungey now leads the points by forty points over Canard. Canard had the speed to be competitive, but, will need to figure the start to have anything for Dungey next week.

Eli Tomac looks to be smoother and faster every single weekend and if wins were based on style points he would have taken the cake in Daytona. However, he seems to be the only guy able to hang with Red Bull/KTM’s Ryan Dungey. Eventually all that style and flow will add up to some shorter lap times and some good battles at the front. Be sure to look for the number three up front battling for wins next week in Indianapolis.

Running eighth in the points, Blake Baggett was able to pull out a third place finish last week in Daytona. The guy has always been fast in the 250 class, but, has definitely had to make some changes for the 450 program. It looks like he’s been able to pull the big picture together and will be looking for some more podium finishes in the weeks to come.

Fan favourite, Australian rider, Chad Reed will surely be fired for a win next week in Indianapolis after back-to-back crashes at Atlanta two and Daytona. He will be looking for some redemption after that dominating win at the first Atlanta round.

After leading nearly half the moto at Daytona, Andrew Short had seemingly found some new mojo to go fast. It will be a matter of getting the job done next week in Indianapolis for the BTO Sports/KTM rider.

RCH/Soaring Eagle/Jimmy John’s/Suzuki rider, Ken Roczen was unable to compete this past weekend after reinjuring his ankle in practice. Our fingers are crossed that Kenny will be back guns-a-blazing at Indianapolis. After leading the first half of the series in points, Roczen now sits in fourth, sixty-eight points back on former teammate, Ryan Dungey.

The number eight-hundred of Mike Alessi also wadded up pretty bad in Daytona, but, hopefully he will be healed up enough to return for some holeshots in Indianapolis.

In the 250 class, Marvin Musquin looks to be the man to beat, capturing another win this past weekend in Daytona. The Red Bull/KTM rider was on fire, yet he managed to be smooth and consistent as ever.

However, Jeremy Martin was once again the faster rider on the track. He was unable to get the job done, coming from behind in only fifteen laps. But, if he can pull a start together next week at the Lucas Oil Stadium, he will definitely be the man to beat.

Former champ, Justin Bogle is still looking for his first win of the season and feels like his program is finally coming together. Once he finds that last piece of the puzzle he will be up battling for wins with Martin and Musquin.

With so many riders able to take wins in the 450 class and three amazingly fast 250 riders, things are sure to get interesting this week in Indiana. If you can’t make it out to the Stadium this weekend, you can always check it out the live coverage this Saturday on Fox Sports 2 at 7:00PM ET.