BEFORE THE GATE DROPS – SOLD OUT DAYTONA ROUND 10

This weekend the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will head to Daytona Beach for round ten of the series. On Saturday, the riders will prepare for what is said to be the most physically demanding round of the series, on Ricky Carmichael’s signature designed track. With the fast paced track design, it will be interesting to see who will be out front this weekend.

Coming off a disappointing first lap crash last week in Atlanta, Reed will be fired up to show fans he has more in the tank. Reed’s dominating win two weeks ago at Atlanta 1, reassured the industry that the Discount Tire veteran still has what it takes to win in 2015. It took a long time for the number twenty-two to recover from a mid-season crash last February, but, now that he has the pace to run with the heavy hitters, Reed will be contending for wins every week.

After Ryan Dungey’s dominating win last week at Atlanta he will surely be a contender at Daytona. Although Red Bull/KTM’s Ryan Dungey is always a contender week-in and week-out, he is now back on top with the confidence to win in dominating fashion. The rest of the front runners will have to find something extra to match Dungey’s speed and confidence at Daytona.

With AutoTrader.com/Toyota/JGR/Yamaha’s Justin Barcia out on injury, teammate Weston Peick has stepped up to the plate. Last week, Peick was able to capture the holeshot and lead some laps in the main event for the first time in his career. Although, Peick’s speed didn’t quite match the front runners, last week has surely given him the confidence to run up front.

It goes without saying that the RCH/Soaring Eagle/Jimmy Johns/Suzuki riders, Broc Tickle and Ken Roczen will both be factors in the main event at Daytona. Although Ken Roczen has had a tough couple of weeks, suffering a couple gnarly crashes and nagging injuries, it is only a matter of time before the former champ returns to the top. As for Broc Tickle, he has seemingly found the program that works for him, with some impressive finishes in recent rounds, he looks to be going up from here.

American Honda rider Trey Canard has many similarities to Ryan Dungey in his ability to be consistent and fast every single Saturday night. With a third place finish last week at Atlanta, Canard gave up five points to series points leader Ryan Dungey and now sits thirty points back, in second. Although the points gap has widened, with nine rounds remaining Canard still has a shot at the title and will be at Daytona guns-a-blazing.

Although Tomac had a rough start to the season and a couple gnarly crashes in recent rounds he shows up every weekend with the confidence and speed to win motos. With only one win so far this season, Daytona could be his time to shine.

In the 250 class, it has been Red Bull/KTM’s Marvin Musquin and Yamalube/Star Racing/ Yamaha rider Jeremy Martin swapping wins in the East Coast. With Musquin taking a win at Round 1 and Round 3 of the East series, he looks to be faster and fitter than ever.

2014 250 Motocross Champion, Jeremy Martin had the confidence coming off a win at Atlanta 1 but couldn’t seem to put the whole package together last week for Atlanta 2. The former champ will surely be fired up to show fans and riders alike that he’s got what it takes to win a Supercross title, as well.

The boys will roll in to Daytona International Speedway this week for Round 10 of the series and by far one of the coolest rounds for spectators. The set up at the Speedway is unlike any other round of the series, where spectators can actually stand on the Nascar track to view the race up close and personal. Not to mention the pit party in Daytona, is second to none.